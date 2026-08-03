Otter Tail: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported a loss of…

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its second quarter.

The Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $334.4 million in the period.

Otter Tail expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.68 to $6.08 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTTR

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