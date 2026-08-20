OSI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $55.2 million.

The Hawthorne, California-based company said it had profit of $3.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.76 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $484.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $154.7 million, or $8.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.13 to $11.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIS

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