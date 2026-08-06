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Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 2:47 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Thursday reported profit of $1.76 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.57 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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