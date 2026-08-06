Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Thursday reported profit of $1.76 billion in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.57 per share.
The financial services company posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period.
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