Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Thursday reported profit of $1.76 billion in its fiscal first…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Thursday reported profit of $1.76 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.57 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period.

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