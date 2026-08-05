Orion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.8 million in its…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $500.9 million in the period.

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