OrganiGram: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported net income of $76.2 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported net income of $76.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $76.4 million in the period.

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