OraSure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.2 million in…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period.

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