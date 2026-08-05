One Liberty Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Wednesday reported a key…

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Great Neck, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $11.2 million, or 51 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $15.7 million, or 71 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, posted revenue of $27 million in the period.

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