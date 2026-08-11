On Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.8 million. On…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 44 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONON

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