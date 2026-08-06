Odyssey Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. (ODTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.8 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. (ODTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.8 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.74 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

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