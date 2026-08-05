Nutrien: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.21 billion. The…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.21 billion.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of $2.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $10.81 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.67 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

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