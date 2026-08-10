Nu Skin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Monday reported a loss of $249.8…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Monday reported a loss of $249.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $5.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $320.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nu Skin expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $340 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nu Skin expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.