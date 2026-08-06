NTT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) on Thursday reported net income of $1.72 billion in its fiscal…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) on Thursday reported net income of $1.72 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $22.7 billion in the period.

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