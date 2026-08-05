NN: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $128.7 million in the period.

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