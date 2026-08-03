New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

The Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $349.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.9 million.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.52 to $3.62 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NJR

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