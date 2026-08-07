New Fortress Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $371.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $371.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.30 per share.

The company posted revenue of $312.5 million in the period.

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