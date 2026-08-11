NeuroPace Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period.

NeuroPace Inc. expects full-year revenue in the range of $99.5 million to $101.5 million.

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