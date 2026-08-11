Neuronetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.
The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.
The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $41.6 million in the period.
Neuronetics expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $164 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STIM
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.