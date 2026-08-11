Neurogene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Neurogene Inc. (NGNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.53 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.40 per share.

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