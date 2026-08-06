NetScout: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported earnings of $21.8 million in…

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported earnings of $21.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $210.4 million in the period.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $885 million to $915 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTCT

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