Neostellar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Neostellar Capital Corp. (NSLR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Neostellar Capital Corp. (NSLR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 90 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $300,000 in the period.

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