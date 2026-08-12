Neonode: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Neonode Inc. (NEON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Neonode Inc. (NEON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Stockholm-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The developer of touch-based technologies posted revenue of $477,000 in the period.

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