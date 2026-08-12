Nebius Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $190.4 million…

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $190.4 million in its second quarter.

The Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The an AI-centric cloud platform posted revenue of $582.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $573.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBIS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.