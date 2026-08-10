Nayax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in…

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $122.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.5 million.

Nayax expects full-year revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million.

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