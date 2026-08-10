Natural Gas Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported earnings of $3.8…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period.

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