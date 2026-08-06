National HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported net income of $40.3 million…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported net income of $40.3 million in its second quarter.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.74 per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $408 million in the period.

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