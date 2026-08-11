National CineMedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $58.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCMI

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