MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $196.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.2 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGE

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