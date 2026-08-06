Molson Coors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $231.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.1 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

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