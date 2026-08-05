MKS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $175 million. On…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $175 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, MKS expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.27 to $3.89.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKSI

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