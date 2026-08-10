Mistras: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $193.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.5 million.

Mistras expects full-year revenue in the range of $740 million to $755 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MG

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