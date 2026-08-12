Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.6 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $559,000 in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800,000.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIST

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