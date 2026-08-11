Middleby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.8 million.…

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $875.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $836.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Middleby expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.67 to $1.83.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $640 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Middleby expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.73 to $6.89 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD

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