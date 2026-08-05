Medline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Medline Inc. (MDLN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $60 million. On…

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Medline Inc. (MDLN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $60 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The medical supply company posted revenue of $7.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.49 billion.

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