Maximus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $103.6…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $103.6 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

Maximus expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

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