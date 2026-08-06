Marcus & Millichap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9…

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

The Calabasas, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $202.9 million in the period.

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