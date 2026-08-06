Maplebear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $111 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $111 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 45 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The operator of the Instacart grocery delivery service posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CART

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