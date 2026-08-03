MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Monday reported net income of $8.4 million in…

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Monday reported net income of $8.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gurgaon, India-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 53 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $285.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMYT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.