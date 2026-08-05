Magnite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.4 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $189.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Magnite said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $192 million.

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