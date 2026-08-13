MacroGenics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.5 million. The…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44 million.

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