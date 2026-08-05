Lundin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $278.4 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUNMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUNMF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.