Loews: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported earnings of $444 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported earnings of $444 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.16.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $4.73 billion in the period.

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