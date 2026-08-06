Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported profit of $10.4 million in…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported profit of $10.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $129.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 50 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.