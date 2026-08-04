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Lipocine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2026, 6:23 AM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $190,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPCN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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