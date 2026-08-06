LifeStance Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $23.6 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $435.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $414.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFST

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.