Life360: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Monday reported net income of $5.1…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Monday reported net income of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 27 cents per share.

The maker of location sharing mobile applications posted revenue of $159 million in the period.

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