Lexicon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 6 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $692,000 in the period.

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