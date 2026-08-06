Legget & Platt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.1…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.1 million.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $999.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $984.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEG

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