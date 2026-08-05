LCI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $67.1 million. On…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $67.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $968.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

LCI expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.25 to $8.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCII

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.