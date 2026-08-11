LB Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.71 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

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