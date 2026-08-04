LATAM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Tuesday reported profit of $125.2 million…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Tuesday reported profit of $125.2 million in its second quarter.

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

LATAM expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.3 billion to $17.7 billion.

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